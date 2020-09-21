Thiago moved to tears by Liverpool move, says Rummenigge

BERLIN: Thiago Alcantara was so moved by being allowed to join Liverpool that he sobbed in the arms of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after the transfer was confirmed, the Bayern Munich CEO revealed on Sunday.

Thiago, 29, joined the Premier League champions on Friday after seven years at Bayern, a trophy-laden period which he capped last month with a Champions League title to go with his seven Bundesliga titles and four German cups.

“About 10 minutes after the transfer was completed, I found him standing on my spot in the car park,” Rummenigge told Sky Sports.

“I thought, ‘what is he doing there?’ Then he came towards me, held me in his arms for five minutes and cried.”

“He said thank you for allowing the transfer,” said Rummenigge, who added that he too was moved to tears.

Rummenigge admitted Bayern had not wanted to let Thiago go.