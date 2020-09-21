Stars don pajamas for ‘virtual’ Emmys

TV stars picked out their favorite pajamas ahead of Sunday’s reinvented, pandemic-hit Emmys, which will see nominees accept prizes live from their homes, with dark superhero satire “Watchmen” tipped to dominate the night.

Hollywood’s first major Covid-era award show will look radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theater in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown. Nominees for the 72nd Emmys — the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars — have been sent cameras to hook up in their own living rooms, gardens and even bedrooms.

They have also been encouraged to get creative with their acceptance speeches as well as locations, meaning even the show’s producers are in for a few surprises. “They don’t know what it’s going to look like — it’s a crapshoot,” said Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond. Jimmy Kimmel has been tasked with hosting the night.

“No one goes home a loser. They’ll already be at home,” the late night funnyman quips in one ad for the broadcast. Kimmel began presenting his own talk show from home months ago, and held together the notorious 2017 Oscars after a fiasco saw the wrong best picture winner announced. “The executive producers at least seem very prepared for anything and more importantly everything to go wrong,” said Libby Hall, IndieWire’s TV awards editor.