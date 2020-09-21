Rooke banned for two weeks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: George Rooke was banned for 14 days after appearing to ride a finish a circuit too soon in the final race at Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Partnering 11-4 joint-favourite Sophar Sogood for Paul D’Arcy in the Download The At The Races App Handicap over an extended two miles, the 5lb claimer went clear with a mile to run and his mount ended up trailing home ninth, beaten 55 lengths. Rooke will be out of action on October 3 and 5-17 inclusive.