Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Rooke banned for two weeks

Sports

September 21, 2020

London: George Rooke was banned for 14 days after appearing to ride a finish a circuit too soon in the final race at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Partnering 11-4 joint-favourite Sophar Sogood for Paul D’Arcy in the Download The At The Races App Handicap over an extended two miles, the 5lb claimer went clear with a mile to run and his mount ended up trailing home ninth, beaten 55 lengths. Rooke will be out of action on October 3 and 5-17 inclusive.

