Method firmly on course for Middle Park mission

LONDON: Martyn Meade reports his exciting juvenile Method to be in fine form ahead of the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Group One contest over six furlongs has been the plan since the two-year-old son of Mehmas took his 100 per cent record to two with victory in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury in July.

Meade’s charge had comfortably seen off another high-class youngster in the filly Fev Rover when making an impressive racecourse debut at Doncaster in June, before taking a step up in class in his stride last time out.

Fev Rover has boosted the form significantly since and was a Group Two winner at Deauville recently.