Asim says new road will address Balochistan’s sense of deprivation

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has begun inviting bids for the construction of the 146km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of the M-8 motorway in Balochistan, which will “revolutionise the socio-economic development of the region” and help address the long-term sense of deprivation of the locals, said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said the project — for which the tender has opened — would bring prosperity to the southern areas of Balochistan.

Bajwa said the initiative would improve Gwadar Port’s connectivity and “revolutionise the socio-economic development of the region”. With the construction of the motorway, “long-term deprivation” of the local people would be addressed who were waiting for such development for decades, he added.