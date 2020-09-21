Asim says new road will address Balochistan’s sense of deprivation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has begun inviting bids for the construction of the 146km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of the M-8 motorway in Balochistan, which will “revolutionise the socio-economic development of the region” and help address the long-term sense of deprivation of the locals, said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.
In a tweet on Sunday, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said the project — for which the tender has opened — would bring prosperity to the southern areas of Balochistan.
Bajwa said the initiative would improve Gwadar Port’s connectivity and “revolutionise the socio-economic development of the region”. With the construction of the motorway, “long-term deprivation” of the local people would be addressed who were waiting for such development for decades, he added.