close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 21, 2020

Asim says new road will address Balochistan’s sense of deprivation

Top Story

A
APP
September 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has begun inviting bids for the construction of the 146km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of the M-8 motorway in Balochistan, which will “revolutionise the socio-economic development of the region” and help address the long-term sense of deprivation of the locals, said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said the project — for which the tender has opened — would bring prosperity to the southern areas of Balochistan.

Bajwa said the initiative would improve Gwadar Port’s connectivity and “revolutionise the socio-economic development of the region”. With the construction of the motorway, “long-term deprivation” of the local people would be addressed who were waiting for such development for decades, he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story