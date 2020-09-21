Iran says US ‘isolated’ as world powers dismiss sanctions

TEHRAN: Iran said on Sunday its arch-foe the United States was “isolated” after a US unilateral declaration that UN sanctions are back in force against the Islamic republic was dismissed by other major powers.

The Trump administration said the so-called “snapback” of the sanctions was in effect and threatened to “impose consequences” on any UN member state that fails to comply.

“The United States is very, very isolated in its claims,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. “The whole world is saying nothing has changed.”

On Sunday, two permanent council members — France and Britain — issued a joint statement along with non-permanent member Germany, saying the US’s “purported notification” was “incapable of having any legal effect”.

Russia also said the US lacked legal authority. “The illegitimate initiatives and actions of the United States by definition cannot have international legal consequences for other countries,” said its foreign ministry.

Iran brushed off the move and called on the rest of the world to unite against what it called the US’s “reckless actions”. “This is all much ado about nothing, and I imagine these are the most bitter days and hours for” the United States, said Khatibzadeh. “Tehran’s message for Washington is clear. Return to the international community, to your commitments, stop rebelling and the world will accept you.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Washington’s latest move in a statement. “Today, the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Pompeo promised measures would be announced in the coming days against “violators” of the sanctions. “If UN member states fail to fulfil their obligations to implement these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use our domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures and ensure that Iran does not reap the benefits of UN-prohibited activity.”