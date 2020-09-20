Motorway rape incident: Prime suspect still at large

LAHORE: The prime suspect in the Motorway incident, Abid Ali, Saturday remained at large even after passage of 10 days after the incident, when two armed men allegedly gang-raped a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway before robbing her of money and other valuables.

Police conducted search operations in different areas of Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib after receiving information and evidence related to the presence of the accused in these areas.

On the other hand, the scope of the investigation for the prime accused had been extended to other provinces where the Punjab police were in contact with the law-enforcement agencies to intensify the search operation.

To ensure that the suspect does not evade arrest, the entry and exit routes of Punjab have been blocked.

Nankana Sahib police spokesperson said that the house of Abid’s sister-in-law was raided in the city after receiving a tip-off about his presence there. However, police were not able to arrest him.