Pakistan joins multinational military exercise in Russia

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Armed Forces contingent participated in opening ceremony of multinational military exercise, named Kavkaz-2020, held at Astrakhan region, Russia on Saturday.

The exercise Kavkaz from September 21 to 26 is aimed at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences, the DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday.

The exercises will take place close to Russia’s southern city of Astrakhan. Besides Pakistan and Russia, the participating countries also include Belarus, Azerbaijan and China.

India announced to withdraw its contingent from the event, earlier this month. The exercise will provide an opportunity to Pakistan forge military relations with Russia.