Court disposes of same-sex marriage case

RAWALPINDI. The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Saturday disposed of the same-sex marriage case.

Justice Sadiq Muhammad Khurram said the federal government was at liberty to proceed in the matter and place the name of groom Akash Ali alias Asma Bibi on the Exit Control List (ECL) in accordance with the law.

Neha and Asma were the main accused.

The LHC Rawalpindi Bench issued red warrant for Akash Ali for failing to prove gender transition. Akash did not appear in the court despite that the court issued his arrest warrants time and again.

Asma Bibi, who claimed to have undergone a gender transition operation and identified herself as Akash did not appear before the court or the medical board despite several chances. Hence, a decision was pronounced on the basis of available record.

Earlier, the court ordered registration of a case against the suspect under sections of homosexuality, fraud, and deception and issued his red warrants.

The court said Akash did not appear before the medical board for a gender test and instead went into hiding. The suspect’s name would stay on the exit control list (ECL) and his national identity card (NIC) would also remain blocked.

Neha, the wife, was sent back to Darul Amaan. However, she had a three-hour meeting with her parents in the court.

Justice Khurram said Neha was free to live where she chose and rejected the application of a non-government organisation (NGO) seeking her custody.

Amjad Janjua, the counsel for Neha’s father, maintained that Akash was a woman disguised as a man and she had not undergone any gender transition operation.