Dubai opens four-way footbridge to handle 8,000 pedestrians per hour

DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened a unique four-directional pedestrian bridge considered as the first of its kind in the UAE, foreign media reported.

Located at the intersection of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street with Al Gharbi Street at the entrance of Dubai Marina, the bridge has four escalators linking the four sides of the junction. It stretches 75 metres and can handle about 8,000 people per hour in all directions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of RTA’s Board of Executive Directors, said: “Constructing a footbridge of this magnitude at the Marina has been prompted by a host of considerations.