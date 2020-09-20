close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
September 20, 2020

Dubai opens four-way footbridge to handle 8,000 pedestrians per hour

National

NR
News Report
September 20, 2020

DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened a unique four-directional pedestrian bridge considered as the first of its kind in the UAE, foreign media reported.

Located at the intersection of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street with Al Gharbi Street at the entrance of Dubai Marina, the bridge has four escalators linking the four sides of the junction. It stretches 75 metres and can handle about 8,000 people per hour in all directions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of RTA’s Board of Executive Directors, said: “Constructing a footbridge of this magnitude at the Marina has been prompted by a host of considerations.

Latest News

More From Pakistan