close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
September 20, 2020

Effects of sleep changes in childhood

National

NR
News Report
September 20, 2020

LONDON: As children grow the effect that sleep has on the brain changes from supporting memory and learning to maintenance and repair, a study has found, foreign media reported.

US experts found that the shift in function occurs at around the age of two-and-a-half — a time when several big brain transformation were previously known to occur. Most animals need sleep to repair damage caused by stress and to recognise neural patterns.

Latest News

More From Pakistan