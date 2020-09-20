Effects of sleep changes in childhood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: As children grow the effect that sleep has on the brain changes from supporting memory and learning to maintenance and repair, a study has found, foreign media reported.
US experts found that the shift in function occurs at around the age of two-and-a-half — a time when several big brain transformation were previously known to occur. Most animals need sleep to repair damage caused by stress and to recognise neural patterns.