Anti-polio drive begins in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: As many as 1.382 million children under five year of age will be administered polio vaccine in the district during the anti-polio campaign which will continue from September 21 to 25. This was told by Commissioner Ishrat Ali while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign at Allied Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, MPA Shakil Shahid also administered polio drops to children.

The commissioner said that repeated anti-polio campaigns were being carried out to completely root out the chance of polio virus. He urged upon the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-poliocampaign for complete eradication of polio virus. He directed the Health Department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the 100pc target. The DC directed that polio teams to remain present on static points at passengers transport stands, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorway, railway station, recreational places and other sites.

He said that strict monitoring would be carried out during the campaign.

The DHO said that monitoring officers would supervise the campaign to check the performance of polio teams. He informed that all resources had been utilised for the publicity of anti-polio campaign.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the Health Department to achieve the targets of the immunization campaign and submitted monthly report in this regard. He said this while presiding over the performance review meeting of the Expanded Programme for Immunization Campaign. District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed briefed about the details of implementation on the programme. The DHO informed during the meeting that children from birth to 15 months should be vaccinated. Immunizations can prevent deadly diseases such as tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, pneumonia, whooping cough, jaundice, meningitis, diarrhea, tetanus and measles, he added.

MULTAN: A five-day anti-polio campaign was started here on Saturday. As many as 2.3 million children below five year of age would be administered polio drops.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood inaugurated polio drive here at Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 2,343,000 children would be administered polio drops during the drive in Multan division. He said that the last two days were allocated for follow up to cover children remaining unattended in the campaign. He said that no polio case had been reported in Multan division since 2017.

He warned stern action against parents reluctant to administer polio drops to their children. The polio drops were completely safe and secure and citizens should be affected by negative propaganda, he added. He said that he was personally monitoring the whole polio eradication campaign followed by a third party survey. The polio free Pakistan was a dream of all, he said.

World Health Organization Director Dr Adnan briefed about the polio campaign in Multan division and said that more than 5,000 teams of polio workers had been constituted in Multan division to administer polio drops. The polio teams would remain present at railways stations, bus stands and schools to administer polio drops, he added.

LALAMUSA: A three-day anti-polio campaign was launched in the district on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child at Maternity Hospital Fawara Chowk.

Gujrat AC Waqar Hussain Khan and Health CEO Dr Zakir Ali Rana were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that it was a target to administer anti-polio vaccine to more than 432,000 children during the national anti-polio drive from September 21 to September 23. He told that there would be a follow up campaign from September 24 to 25. For this purpose, more than 1,000 teams, 90 fixed centers and 33 transit points had been set up in the district, he told. He said that unfortunately, Pakistan was the only country in the world where polio had not yet been eradicated. Every Pakistani had to play his role for protecting the new generation from polio, he urged.

KASUR: A three-day anti-polio campaign will start here from September 21.

During the campaign, 644,660 children under the age of five year would be vaccinated across the district. All arrangements had been made for the success of the polio campaign.