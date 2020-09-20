close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

SHO suspended for torturing woman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for Hazara Police, Qazi Jamilur Rehman, has suspended the Darband SHO, who had allegedly tortured a woman and she delivered a premature dead baby.

Meanwhile, the protest rallies against the incident are underway and protesters have demanded registration of an FIR against the SHO under the section 302 of PPC. The DIG had ordered an inquiry the other day when the woman delivered a dead infant prematurely after she was kicked and thrashed allegedly by the Darband Police Station SHO Mohammad Nawaz after scaling into her house.

