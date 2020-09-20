Realtors seek tax relief package

PESHAWAR: Realtors here on Saturday asked the government to announce a special fiscal relief and tax relief package for them as their businesses were adversely affected during the prolonged coronavirus lockdown.

Al-Khidmat Tajaraan and Real Estate Business Forum president Rahmat Ali made the demand during his meeting with the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz at the Chamber House. Other office-bearers of the forum including Imadad Hussain Hashmi, Abid Khan, Sheikh Abdul Rahman, Iqbal Siddique, Iftikhar Khan and others, were also present at the meeting. The delegation informed the SCCI president about their issues.

The meeting was told that the ban imposed on transfer of property, transfer of inheritance and new registry had badly affected their business. The meeting was informed that the real estate sector witnessed a decline owing to the apathy of the government. The office-bearers of the forum said that the relevant government officials were informed about their problems, but no step was taken to redress their grievances.

The realtors asked the government to take measures for revival and development of the construction industry. Speaking on the occasion, Maqsood Pervaiz urged the government to provide relief to the businesses hit by the coronavirus lockdown. He assured the delegation that the SCCI would take up their issues with the government and the relevant departments.