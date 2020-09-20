ANP demands fresh elections

TAKHT BHAI: Demanding the holding of fresh election, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Hoti on Saturday said the country stood isolated in the comity of nations due to the flawed foreign policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was speaking to media persons here. Former president Tehsil Bar Association Qamar Zaman, Nasir Khan, Muhammad Ayub Yousafzai, Mian Tahir advocate, former Chairman of Pakhtun Students Federation Haqnawaz Khattak, Usman Qamar, Shakeel Khattak and others were also present. He added that the government had failed on all fronts as it lacked the vision to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Haider Hoti said rising inflation and unemployment had made the life of the people miserable. “This government has not given any relief to the people,” he added. He said that the government reneged on all the pledges and deceived the people in the name of change. The former chief minister said that the government had no plan for the welfare of the people. He said that the country’s sovereignty had been mortgaged with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the government was wasting its energy on sideling the opposition. The ANP leader said that his party had put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the path of development during its rule. “The ANP sacrificed hundreds of workers and leaders to restore law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.