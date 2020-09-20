close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
September 20, 2020

MPA's driver, friend go missing in Bannu

September 20, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: An employee of the Wildlife Department and driver of a lawmaker, along with his friend, are feared kidnapped in Bannu, sources said Saturday.

They said that Abdullah, who was an employee of the Wildlife Department and driver of the Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, was on his way to Kohat from Dera Ismail Khan along with his friend Noman when they went missing. A report of their abduction has been lodged at the Saddar Police Station in Bannu.

