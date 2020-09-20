close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

Tribe calls off protest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

CHARSADDA: A jirga successfully brought about reconciliation between the Charsadda Police and elders of Shalmani tribe here on Saturday.

A controversy started on September 11 when one Kashif Shalmani, hailing from Shalmanu Killay in Charsadda, was arrested by the police near Motorway and later he was tortured in the police custody. Kashif’s family later addressed a press conference and claimed that he was tortured without any reason. Later, his family and elders of Shalmani tribe staged protests and blocked a major road in Charsadda district, prompting the district police officer to send a police team for the patch-up. On Saturday, Inspector Hameed Khan Shalmani along with several SHOs and other policemen held talks with the elders of the tribe and further protests were called off.

Members of Shalmani Qaumi Movement and other unions of the tribe from Charsadda, Peshawar and Malakand attended the jirga.

Latest News

More From Pakistan