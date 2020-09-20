Tribe calls off protest

CHARSADDA: A jirga successfully brought about reconciliation between the Charsadda Police and elders of Shalmani tribe here on Saturday.

A controversy started on September 11 when one Kashif Shalmani, hailing from Shalmanu Killay in Charsadda, was arrested by the police near Motorway and later he was tortured in the police custody. Kashif’s family later addressed a press conference and claimed that he was tortured without any reason. Later, his family and elders of Shalmani tribe staged protests and blocked a major road in Charsadda district, prompting the district police officer to send a police team for the patch-up. On Saturday, Inspector Hameed Khan Shalmani along with several SHOs and other policemen held talks with the elders of the tribe and further protests were called off.

Members of Shalmani Qaumi Movement and other unions of the tribe from Charsadda, Peshawar and Malakand attended the jirga.