Detection of COVID-19 cases: Sealing of five schools recommended

GUJRANWALA: The Health Department on Saturday recommended sealing of five schools in the district after COVID-19 cases were detected in the students.

Reportedly, the health teams paid surprise visits to different schools and conducted COVID-19 tests of 164 students and the staff members. As many as 24 students of four government and one private school tested corona positive. The health authorities recommended the higher authorities to seal these schools, including Government High School Khiali Gujranwala, Government Girls High School Sohdra, Government Alfaiz Education Complex Wazirabad and Government Public High School Wazirabad.

CENTRAL JAIL INSPECTED: Punjab Prisons IG Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig on Saturday visited the Central Jail and inspected security and other arrangements. The IG inspected the women and children barracks and checked the jail’s kitchen and hospital. He asked the prisoners about the facilities being provided by the jail administration.