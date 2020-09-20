2 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces were martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them at Spalga area in Miranshah, the district headquarters of North Waziristan, on Saturday. Security officials said that Havaldar Tajbar and Sepoy Abdur Rashid had gone to bazaar to purchase grocery.

They said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on them at Spalga area in Miranshah when they were coming back from the bazaar.

As a result, the two personnel embraced martyrdom. Soon after the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.