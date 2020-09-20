close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
S
Sabah
September 20, 2020

Orange line train to run soon: Asim Bajwa

Top Story

S
Sabah
September 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) would be launched soon. Asim Bajwa took to Twitter and said, “Orange Train On our way to launch the project soon, teething issues resolved, fare decided, trial runs underway O&M award given hiring in progress.”

Latest News

More From Top Story