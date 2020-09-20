30 Taliban killed in air strikes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: The Afghan air force conducted multiple strikes on Taliban positions Saturday that killed more than 30 insurgent fighters, officials said, as President Ashraf Ghani once again called for a ceasefire. The Taliban claimed the strike had killed nearly two dozen civilians including women and children in the latest mass-casualty incident in Afghanistan that came even as peace talks were under way in Qatar.