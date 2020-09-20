Seven deaths, 645 new corona cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were reported at 6,572 as 645 more people tested positive for the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seven corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 103 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied. Some 35,720 tests were conducted across the country on Friday which were the highest ever number of tests done per day, including 14,352 in Sindh, 12,154 in Punjab, 3,112 in KP, 3,569 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,455 in Balochistan, 403 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 675 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 292,044 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 305,031 cases have been detected so far, including 2,491 in AJK, 14,138 in Balochistan, 3,412 in GB, 16,086 in ICT, 37,270 in KP, 98,272 in Punjab and 133,362 in Sindh. About 6,415 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,459 in Sindh, four of them in hospital on Friday, 2,226 in Punjab, one of them on Friday, 1,258 in KP, one of them on Friday, 180 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 81 in GB, one of them on Friday, and 66 in AJK.

A total of 3,126,380 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 834 corona patients are admitted to hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, according to international media reports, coronavirus cases are witnessing sharp increase in Europe, US and India.

A host of European countries imposed new local restrictions to reduce spiralling new cases of coronavirus as they seek to avoid the example of Israel which enforced a second nationwide shutdown.

City authorities in Madrid announced a partial lockdown on nearly a million people the British government unveiled new measures limiting social contact in several regions while Ireland banned indoor dining at restaurants and pubs in Dublin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no question that his country was now seeing a second wave coming in as he toured the site of a new vaccine centre.

Worldwide the respiratory disease has killed over 959,000 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. More than 30.9 million cases have been registered so far.

In US, coronavirus has killed over 236,000 people so far out of over 6.9 million cases, 215,890 people have died in Europe out of over 4.3 million cases and over 86,000 people have died in India out of over 5.3 million cases.