Opp wanted to use FATF legislation as bargaining chip

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz Saturday said the government had no choice but to take legislative and other steps to curb money laundering and terrorist financing.

Speaking at news conference here along with Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Shibli said the reason for introducing the FATF-related legislation was that the past rulers were involved in money laundering and that was why they did not enact any legislation to stop it.

“We've been on the FATF gray list for a long time, and in their (opposition) governments, Pakistan had two choices: to get out of the list or into the black list. We had to decide which was better, but the opposition's attempt was to see what was important to their leaders,” he said.

Shibli criticised the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) saying a person (Nawaz Sharif), who was guilty and left the country under the pretext of illness, will address the APC from London.

Shibli said, "I have heard that Nawaz Sharif will deliver an address via video link. When he has to appear before the court, he claims he is ill and now all of a sudden he is fit for politics. Nawaz should not consider people fools.” Shibli said the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) would be a gathering of "accused and losers" aiming to spread chaos in the country. He said the opposition would sit together and decide how to spread insecurity and confusion in the country, not spreading hope, which could lead to a serious problem in the country.

Shahzad Akbar said the FATF legislation needed clauses in financial matters that would curb financial corruption and money laundering. He said it was also important to understand the review process of FATF, as it was not a single body but it had people from the United Nations and other countries to compare the laws of our country with others’. The special assistant said special reforms were sought by the FATF in various laws including trust, waqf, terrorist financing.

“We have the FATF Secretariat in which all the institutions are represented, and stakeholders are part of it,” he added.

He said there was a danger of Pakistan slipping into the black list and therefore it was the duty of a responsible government to get Pakistan out of the gray list back to the white list. He said when the bill was made in the light of recommendations and negotiations started with the opposition, their point of view was that what they will get in return for the whole package. He said their demand was that 34 amendments should be made to 38 sections of the NAB Law but due to public pressure, their demand fizzled out. Shahzad Akbar said in the end, the opposition dug its heels in on the anti-money laundering bill that was first enacted in 2007 in the form of an ordinance.

“When it was reviewed, many shortcomings were identified and it was decided that those shortcomings would be removed because cases of fake accounts came to light only because of shortcomings in the law.

“Keeping this in mind, the government prepared a draft, which was shared with the opposition for talks. During all these talks, their intention became clear that Shahbaz Sharif and his family's TT cases, fake accounts cases against Asif Ali Zardari and his followers should be closed immediately. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also said his cases should also be closed,” Shahzad Akbar said.

He said the opposition’s first objection was that the government wanted to arrest people and put them in jail for six months.

The adviser said when he learnt of this objection, he looked into the bill and read it multiple times to see if such a law was introduced.

Akbar then took up the bill presented by the opposition and said that it was instead in the opposition bill that the power to arrest was added.

The special assistant said the FATF demanded that we consider money laundering a serious crime while we could not immediately file an FIR of the crime on which they had reservations. I think this was a serious crime and they had reservations when we tried to do so.

The special assistant said an attempt was also being made to create a controversy that counting in the National Assembly was wrong.

He said the opposition was also trying to create a controversy that the votes were miscounted even though it acknowledged that many of its members had not attended the assembly session.

He asked if counting could be wrong in this age of camera. He said the opposition people called themselves stakeholders even though they were all accused of the NAB.

“If so, then we should go to jails and negotiate with all the killers regarding the murder laws. The parliament, the judiciary may be stakeholders, but the MPs who are accused, should not be among the stakeholders,” he added.