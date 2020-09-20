Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy roped in to co-direct a marvel film

LONDON: The Hollywood Reporter in a recent article said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two time Oscar winner in the documentary category has now stepped in to co-direct the much anticipated Ms Marvel, foreign media reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be sharing the seat with the Disney+ series, which centers on teenage hero Kamala Khan.

The character, a Pakistani American, is Marvel's first Muslim superhero.

The Marvel venture will also see Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah at the helm with Obaid-Chinoy, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Also directing is Meera Menon, whose credits include episodes of The Walking Dead, The Punisher and Titans.

It is pertinent to note that Marvel had already announced Kamala Khan's game as well.

The character of Kamala Khan is the brainchild of Marvel editor and director Sana Amanat, who is a Muslim-American herself. Kamala Khan was co-created by Amanat in 2012.

The teenage Pakistani American superhero first debuted in a Captain Marvel comic book series in 2013 and is later given her own series in 2014.

She is introduced as the first Muslim character to have her own series about her embracing her “Inhuman” shapeshifting abilities for the greater good.

Even with her debut comic book series, Ms Marvel, she has remained one of the lesser-known characters in the massive world of Marvel Comics and was not given too much attention.