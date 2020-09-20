734 challans for violation of minimum wage

LAHORE: As many as 734 challans were sent to courts for violation of minimum wage and other benefits by various institutions in Punjab.

Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan directed the Labour Department to ensure payment of minimum wage fixed by the government and implementation of labour laws, after which a four-day campaign was launched on September 19. The director Labour South Region Lahore formed various teams to take action against non-payment of minimum wages to workers in factories and supervised them himself. The teams paid surprise visits to 171 establishments and took action against those who did not pay minimum wages, long working hours, overtime and other benefits in factories while challans were sent to the courts concerned. A massive campaign has been launched across Punjab, including Lahore, to eliminate violations in the payment of minimum wages.