Sami withdraws from 2nd XI National T20 Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Test opener Sami Aslam has withdrawn from the upcoming 2nd XI National T20 Cup due to personal reasons.
The left-handed batsman was selected as the captain of the Balochistan second XI. According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the 24-year-old has decided not to take part in the competition.
The Lahore-born batsman has played 34 domestic T20 matches in his career, scoring 802 runs at an average of 28.64 and strike-rate of 114.40. He has scored five half-centuries. The 2nd XI National T20 Cup will be played entirely in Lahore from October 1 to October 8.