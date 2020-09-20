PDMA to take steps to control smog

LAHORE : Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will be the chief coordinating body for managing Punjab’s plan for mitigating and preventing smog in coming winter season while the authority will conduct research, policymaking, SOPs and create awareness about the socio-economic impact of smog.

The government will give incentives to industries for adopting environment-friendly technologies while massive public awareness campaign will be run by the government to create awareness among the public about the Smog and steps taken by the government to avert it. Furthermore, the departments will instruct to strictly implement the SOPs in their respective areas. The decisions were made by the Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan chairing the meeting of the committee constituted by Chief Minister on smog control. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister Assistant on Climate Change Malik Ameen Aslam, Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan, Head of Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, secretaries of environment, industry, transport departments, DG PDMA Khuram Shahzad and Additional Inspector General of Police (operations) and other officials.

The minister observed that smog should be countered accordingly. He said in the wake of Covid-19 when the world is fighting against the pandemic, it is high time to control the smog on emergency basis.

The new task of controlling the smog was assigned to PDMA following its performance to control locust attack and Covid-19 management, he observed.

The PDMA will also procure required equipment for smog control, medicines and other related items. Further, the authority will also conduct training for shifting of the brick kiln on zigzag technology, installation of scrubbers under Green Punjab Programme. The PDMA will ensure implementation on comprehensive planning to control the smog. The minister instructed the secretary transport and AIG to check smoky vehicles on roads.