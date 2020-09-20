COVID-19 cases on the rise

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus is continuously on the rise showing that the disease is spreading fast once again in this region of the country and it is alarming that the number of active cases in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has again started registering upward trend.

In the last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi though another 61 patients have been tested positive for the disease taking the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 22,290.

It is worth mentioning here that over 60 patients have been confirmed positive in a day from the region only after July 25. In last 10 days, the number of patients tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi have almost doubled as compared to the number of patients reported in previous 10 days.

From August 30 to September 9, as many as 218 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 while in last 10 days, 424 new patients have been reported from the region along with reporting of over 225 suspects of the disease from Rawalpindi.

The number of active cases from the region is also on the rise. The alive cases of COVID-19 jumped to 423 on Saturday that was 374 on Thursday, two days back. Almost similar is the trend in Rawalpindi where the number of active cases crossed the figure of 140 on Saturday that was less than 80 before September 9.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that another 53 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients of the disease from ICT to 16,086 of which 15,483 patients have recovered from the disease while 180 have lost their lives.

In the last 24 hours, eight new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the district to 6206 of which 284 confirmed patients have died of coronavirus illness while 5781 have recovered.

On Saturday, a total of 135 confirmed patients of the the illness was in isolation at their homes while six have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility said Chief Executive Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He said as many as 381 suspects of the disease are still under quarantine at their homes in the district.