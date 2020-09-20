APC has scared govt: PML-N

In response to a press conference of Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari Saturday said the All Parties Conference (APC) has created fear in the government’s spokesperson.

The PML-N leader said that Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was looking very upset and depressed. “He should not be bothered about our party rather be worried about his party. No member of PTI is ready to accept Imra Khan as PM and Bazdar as the chief minister,” she said.

She said, “Don't worry, there will be your turn too, but first Imran Khan's turn will come.” Fayyazul Hassan Chohan did not answer a question about his leader's “big ATM” Jahangir Tareen. If the government is not afraid of APC why there is a hue and cry by the spokespersons of government, she said. Qasim and Salman (sons of Imran Khan) were on the container for 126 days, weren't they, she questioned. Qasim and Salman saw with their own eyes how their father used foul language against the then elected prime minister, the PML-N leader said.