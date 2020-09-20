Chairmen of educational boards to assume charge soon, says Nisar Khuhro

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, the Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh president and adviser to chief minister on universities and higher education, has said the chairmen of the educational boards have received offer letters and after fulfilling the legal formalities they will assume charge of their office.

Speaking at a ceremony at Dawood University of Engineering and Technology on Saturday, he said the Quaid-e-Azam, who was the founder of Pakistan, belonged to Sindh, while some people said that when Pakistan was built they donated money to assist the Quaid in promoting education.

“Dawood University is one of those gifted educational institutes given to government in 1960s. At present, the DUET is the most popular educational institute in the province providing up to PhD level education.”

Khuhro said the Sindh Madressatul Islam and the Government College Kali Mori Hyderabad got the status of varsities during the PPP-led government in Sindh.

He said the educational environment of Dawood Engineering College was not better in the past, but the DUET was one of the important engineering universities. Under the University Act 2018, he added, no one can be a vice chancellor candidate for the third time while the law can’t be amended.

It would be unfortunate if DUET VC Faizullah Abbasi would not be the vice chancellor, but he was the only vice chancellor who had organized a great institution for students, he remarked.

The PPP leader said his party’s government was focusing on higher education and had consulted the industrial sector so that engineers could be trained as per their requirements.

He said the political leadership of the opposition in the APC would sit together and plan a strategy to solve the problems of the people and get rid of the PTI government, as “everyone knows that this government has failed”.

The PTI government wanted to put more burden of inflation on the people, and in such a situation the political leadership of the opposition was sitting together to make a clear strategy, he said, adding that they wanted continuity of the parliamentary system and in case of early elections the nation should be given a chance to elect their “actual representatives”.

Khuhro said that recently some bills were passed in the National Assembly through an artificial majority while the beauty of democracy was that the voice of the opposition should also be heard which was not heard. On the occasion, Senator Taj Haider and MNA Khurshid Junejo also addressed the function.