Mustafa Kamal calls for unity among people of urban and rural Sindh

Both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are criminally involved in creating ethnic rifts amongst the people for their power politics.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said this during his visits various areas of Karachi and Hyderabad where he urged the people from both the urban and rural parts of Sindh to show unity and foil the nefarious plans of the PPP and the MQM-P.

He said if Prime Minister Imran Khan was serious about the development of Karachi and Hyderabad, he should count the people of the two cities properly. “If counted properly, the chief minister would be from Karachi and Hyderabad.”

He said Sindh was now to change its watchman, once and forever. “Let's have a Jirga, We will persuade each other on logical grounds. But I warn you not to start the politics of corpses by beating the drums of the new province because when you raise the slogan of the new province, about 10 million Muhajir from Hyderabad to Kashmore get in danger,” he said.

The slogan of the division of Sindh is being chanted to cover up corruption, the PSP chief said. “These parties [PPP and MQM-P] are trying to divert the attention of people from the real issues by creating issues on the basis of language.

Kamal called for the handover of the local government affairs of all the civic agencies including the Karachi Port Trust and cantonments to the elected mayors. By doing so, we can address up to 95 per cent of the country's problems, he said.