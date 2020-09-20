114 migrants rescued from Mediterranean

BERLIN: German NGO Sea-Eye said on Saturday it had rescued 114 migrants from two vessels stranded off the Libyan coast.

Sea-Eye said its Alan-Kurdi rescue boat first picked up 90 people from an “overloaded rubber boat” before taking aboard a further 24 from a fishing boat. Eight of those rescued were children and another eight were woman, one of whom was pregnant, according to the NGO.

“For fear of being picked up by Libyan militia these people did not put out a distress call, putting themselves at high risk,” Sea-Eye president Gorden Isler said.