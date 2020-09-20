US diplomat wraps up Taiwan visit as China flexes muscle

TAIPEI: A top US diplomat attended the funeral for former Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui on Saturday which featured a eulogy by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama before wrapping up a visit overshadowed by Chinese military exercises.

Keith Krach, undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, was the highest-ranking State Department official to visit Taiwan since 1979 when Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing. The trip, the second high-ranking US visit in as many months, sparked an immediate rebuke from China, which baulks at any recognition of Taiwan and has mounted a decades-long policy of marginalising the democratic island. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of “military blustering” as Beijing conducted military exercises on Friday near the Taiwan Strait during Krach’s visit.

Chinese fighters and bombers crossed the so-called median line dividing the Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) for a second straight day on Saturday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said as it scrambled fighters in response. China’s “provocative actions have violated our sovereignty and seriously damaged the status quo of peace and stability in the strait and the region,” it said.

Krach attended the memorial service for Lee, sitting next to former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori, before he is due to leave Taiwan later on Saturday after a three-day visit. Krach did not make any remarks at the service while in a pre-recorded video the Dalai Lama praised Lee’s commitment to democracy.

“I admire his commitment to democracy and freedom ... as his close friend I always remember him and as a Buddhist I always pray,” he said.