close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

Irfan Jr decides against playing in domestic season

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

LAHORE: Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr has decided not to play the upcoming domestic season after being dismissed from the First XI squad despite a strong track record.

According to the cricketer, he was ignored from the First XI squad despite performing well last season. He was offered a place in the Second XI squad which he declined.

Latest News

More From Sports