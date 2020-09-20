Irfan Jr decides against playing in domestic season

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr has decided not to play the upcoming domestic season after being dismissed from the First XI squad despite a strong track record.
According to the cricketer, he was ignored from the First XI squad despite performing well last season. He was offered a place in the Second XI squad which he declined.