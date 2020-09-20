Ginza Cup main feature in Lahore’s card of seven races

LAHORE: The third winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club for Sunday has Ginza Cup race as the main feature of the day.

There are six Tora Bora plates slated in addition. The initial three races are of 900 metres, and the rest of a mile run.

The first race of the day has 10 entries. The favourite is Days Gone and for places eyes are on Piyari Guria and Sajree. This maiden run of class VII and division V also have Sure Trust, Herchal, Arab Hi Arab, Ayubia Princess, Zarb-e-Ezb, Hawa Hawai and Ubbi.

The second class VII and division V race has Artghal as the favouirte while places are expected to be taken by Punjabi Munda and Lala Rukh. Competition to the tagged ones will come from Lucky Time, Tell Me, Baa Aytbar, She, Zahid Love, Lucky Is Me, Bano and Beach Beauty.

Chan Punjabi is believed better off in the field of eight classified from class VII and division V while Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and After Hero are expected to be in its footsteps. This third race also has Ask Me, Princess Arab, Hockey Star, On The Spot Win and Golden Apple.

Buzkushi is believed to win the fourth race which have Khan Jee and lbram Prince focused for places. This class VII and division II and III race also has Qalandara, Four Chaar Hai, Silken Black, Lily, Prince of Arab, Kali Andhi, Jee Aya Nu, Bright Bomber, First Eagle, Galactic Choice, New Rebel and Shawaz-e-Princess in the lineup.

The fifth race is Ginza Cup and is predicted to be won by JF Thunder. Its foremost challengers are Sparking and Sea Horse. This class-VI and division-II, III and IV race field also has Gondal Prince, Tiger Jet, Zandora, Shah Khobana, Lorenzo, Salam-e-Dera and Madhuri Dixit.

Believe Me is upfront of all the entrants of the sixth race. Places might be taken by Legacy and Anibal. This class VII and division I list includes Galactic Song, Jan-e-Fida, Missing My Love and Collector.

In the seventh and final race of the day, Wahab Choice is favouirte, while Chhota Dera and Golden Pound are expected for places or a fluke. This class VII and division I also has Big Foot, La Ilam, Babar Choice, Bindya Love, Full Moon, Baadal Man, Red Boy, Jalpana Prince, Stella and Smiling Again.