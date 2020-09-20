Bayern Munich won’t break bank to keep Alaba, warns Kahn

MUNICH: Bayern Munich board member Oliver Kahn has warned that the European champions will not agree a new contract with David Alaba at any price as the defender is stalling over signing a contract extension having been linked to Manchester City.

With a year left on his current deal, the 28-year-old Austrian international is reportedly insisting on a huge pay rise with the European champions.

“You have to look at the situation, we no longer live in the same football world as it was before the coronavirus. It’s completely different,” Kahn told broadcaster ZDF.

“We are well advised to keep calm,” Kahn added after honorary president Uli Hoeness branded Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi a ‘money-greedy piranha’ last weekend.

Alaba is said to want a pay rise to 25 million euros ($29 million) per year to out-earn Bayern stars Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski.

“We are still in conversation with him and he knows how much we appreciate him as a person and player,” assured Kahn.

Alaba sat out Friday’s 8-0 demolition of Schalke with a leg injury. Holders Bayern earned their 22nd straight win to kick of the new Bundesliga season just 26 days after winning the Champions League final. The Bavarian giants are chasing a ninth straight Bundesliga title this season.

Having already seen Thiago Alcantara sign for Liverpool on Friday, Bayern are eager to keep another key member of their Champions League-winning squad.