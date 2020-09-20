Pujols 5th on all-time home run list

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols passed Willie Mays for fifth on Major League Baseball’s career home runs list, belting Nos. 661 and 662 Friday in a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

It was 22 days between Pujols’ 659th homer and the 660th that saw him match Mays on Sunday. Five days later he passed the Hall of Famer when he belted a fastball from Rangers left-hander Wes Benjamin over the wall to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Pujols added another homer in the seventh, a solo shot on a fastball from reliever Demarcus Evans giving him the 60th multi-homer game of his career. Pujols went three-for-five at the plate and has six home runs in 35 games this year.

Pujols, 40, said Sunday it was an honour to see his name alongside that of Mays. “Legend,” Pujols said of the former Giants great. “I mean, it’s unbelievable. It’s something you dream about.”

Pujols, playing in his 20th season, opened his career with 12 straight years of at least 30 home runs. He averaged 40 a season from 2001-2012 and was named National League Most Valuable Player three times with the St. Louis Cardinals.