Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
September 20, 2020

Bagnaia fastest in Emilia Romagna MotoGP practice

Sports

AFP
September 20, 2020

MISANO ADRIATICO: Francesco Bagnaia set the fastest time in Saturday’s third practice session for the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, ahead of the Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo.

The Italian who rides for Ducati’s satellite team Pramac, clocked an impressive 1 min 31.127sec, half a second quicker than the best time in Friday’s two sessions set by South African Brad Binder of KTM.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez remains sidelined as he recovers from a broken arm he suffered in the opening race. Best times in the third practice session for the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP at Misano

Top is Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) who clocked in 1min 31.127sec, following him are Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.058sec, third Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.232, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.302, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.499. On sixth, Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.553, seventh, Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.574, eighthTakaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.626, and Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.633, 10. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.699, 11. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.733, 12. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia-Gresini) 0.763, 13. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.767.

