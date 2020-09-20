Bagnaia fastest in Emilia Romagna MotoGP practice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MISANO ADRIATICO: Francesco Bagnaia set the fastest time in Saturday’s third practice session for the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, ahead of the Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo.
The Italian who rides for Ducati’s satellite team Pramac, clocked an impressive 1 min 31.127sec, half a second quicker than the best time in Friday’s two sessions set by South African Brad Binder of KTM.
Six-time champion Marc Marquez remains sidelined as he recovers from a broken arm he suffered in the opening race. Best times in the third practice session for the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP at Misano
Top is Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) who clocked in 1min 31.127sec, following him are Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.058sec, third Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.232, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.302, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.499. On sixth, Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.553, seventh, Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.574, eighthTakaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.626, and Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.633, 10. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.699, 11. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.733, 12. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia-Gresini) 0.763, 13. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.767.