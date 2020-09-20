Navalny posts photo of him walking, describes recovery

MOSCOW: Russia’s leading opposition politician Alexei Navalny announced on Saturday that he could now walk with a “tremble”, and gave the first detailed account of his recovery nearly a month after being poisoned.

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic posted a photo of himself walking downstairs on Instagram and described how earlier symptoms had included the inability to form words.

The anti-corruption campaigner fell ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow on August 20 and spent two days in a Russian hospital before being airlifted to Berlin’s Charite hospital.

Navalny said in his update that during the initial days of his recovery, he had needed therapy to help him recover his speech as he struggled to form words.

He was still unable to use a phone, he added, meaning friends or family probably posted the messages for him.

“Not long ago, I didn’t recognise people and couldn’t understand how to speak,” he said.

“I didn’t know how to express my despair either and so I was just silent.”

The nerve agent Novichok disrupts communication between the brain, the main organs and muscles, while doctors say it gradually clears from the body.

Navalny, who said that he did not remember the early stage of his recovery, thanked the “fantastic doctors” treating him at Charite hospital.

He now saw a “clear path, although not a short one” to recovery, he said.

An avid user of social media, Navalny said that he hoped soon to be “able to scroll through Instagram and add likes without thinking about it”.

The revelations of nerve agent use have prompted calls for new sanctions against Russia and for Germany to abandon a near-completed project to carry Russian gas to Europe, Nord Stream 2.

Germany announced on September 3 that medical tests from a military chemical weapons laboratory had found “unequivocal evidence” of the nerve agent.