Dublin under tighter coronavirus restrictions

DUBLIN: Dublin is under further restrictions in a battle against surging numbers of Covid-19 cases, as Irish premier Micheal Martin announced on Friday that from midnight the capital would move to risk level three of the government’s blueprint plan to deal with the virus.

He warned that without further “urgent and decisive action” there was a very real threat that Dublin could return to the worst days of the crisis. The Garda’s Operation Fanacht in Dublin city and county recommenced at midnight with a high level of visibility of officers planned on foot, in car and on bike, to support the public health guidelines. The restrictions are expected to last for three weeks.

Residents should not travel outside the county for non-essential travel. People outside Dublin are being advised not to travel into the county except for work, education and other essential purposes. Within Dublin all organised indoor gatherings have been banned and outdoor gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 15 people.

Restaurants and cafes, including pubs serving food, will close to indoor dining but can remain open for takeaway and delivery. They can also remain open for outdoor dining for a maximum of 15 people. Religious services moved online and visits to care home facilities are suspended, with the exception of critical and compassionate circumstances.

The number of people at weddings and funerals will be limited to 25 from Monday, but weddings taking place this weekend can have 50 guests. Earlier this week, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned that the coronavirus situation had “deteriorated nationally”. He said 50 per cent of Thursday’s cases were in Dublin.

“We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups,” he added. “Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”

Three further Covid-19 deaths were reported on Friday by the National Public Health Emergency Team. There were 253 new cases of the virus confirmed in the previous 24-hour reporting period, of which 116 were in Dublin.