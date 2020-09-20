SHO suspended for torturing woman

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for Hazara Police, Qazi Jamilur Rehman, has suspended the Darband SHO, who had allegedly tortured a woman and she delivered a premature dead baby.

Meanwhile, the protest rallies against the incident are underway and protesters have demanded registration of an FIR against the SHO under the section 302 of PPC. The DIG had ordered an inquiry the other day when the woman delivered a dead infant prematurely after she was kicked and thrashed allegedly by the Darband Police Station SHO Mohammad Nawaz after scaling into her house. Qazi also appointed Tahir Iqbal as new SHO on completion of the preliminary investigation carried out by the additional superintendent of police Jamil Akhtar, and asked DPO Sadiq Baloch to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

The rally staged in Darband demanded a severe punishment for the SHO, who according to them, killed an infant while torturing the woman. Abdul Zaman Tanoli, a former district councillor, while addressing the rally demanded DIG Hazara to ensure that no raid was conducted without participation of female constables to avoid such brutalities in future.