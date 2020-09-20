Stakeholders share experiences, problems at moot on DRCs

ABBOTTABAD: The stakeholders shared their experiences and problems at the first regional conference on Dispute Resolution Committees (DRCs), which concluded here on Saturday.

Chaired by Regional Police Officer Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rahman, the conference was attended by the district police officers of all the eight districts of Hazara, SSP investigations, additional SP Headquarters and chairmen and secretaries of the DRCs. Speaking on the occasion, RPO Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said the purpose of the conference was aimed at enhancing and improving the role of DRCs in resolving issues.

The RPO appreciated the role of DRCs in dispute resolutions in their respective districts and said that it resulted in enhanced community mobilisation, prompt settlement of petty disputes and a positive change in the perception of thana culture. “The community engagement has become all the more necessary to share the burden of the police department and to ensure provision of free and speedy justice for the common man,” he added.

He added that the basic aim of the formation of DRCs was out of court settlement of local issues which would lessen the burden on judiciary and police. “The police will be able to focus on the investigation of criminal and other cases instead of involving itself in petty issues,” he added. He asked the office-bearers of DRCs to share their difficulties so that the system could be improved.

“The dispute resolution is the process through which conflicts, misunderstandings are handled,” he said, adding, it was an effective process for smooth functioning of any sort of organisation and helps in maintaining peace in the society. The chairmen and secretaries of DRCs lauded the efforts of RPO Hazara for organising the conference and providing them a platform to share their experiences. Later, RPO Hazara distributed shields amongst the Chairmen and secretaries of DRCs.