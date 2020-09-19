Swift movement of ambulances be ensured

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that it is important to ensure swift movement of ambulances for protection of human lives on highways as only a few minutes delay due to traffic jams on road causes loss of precious human lives.

Therefore, the implementation of security and traffic protocols for the immediate movement of ambulances on highways should be avoided so that no citizen has to face unnecessary wait to reach hospital in a medical emergency. He further said that traffic police teams on highways in all the districts of the province should ensure measures for smooth movement of ambulances on priority basis and RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should also monitor the measures in this regard.