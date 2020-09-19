Rangers academy delegates visit Emergency Services HQ

LAHORE: A 21-member delegation of Pakistan Rangers Academy led by Major Khalid visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to have a better understanding of the working mechanism of rescue services.

The delegation of faculty staff and cadets undergoing the basic cadet course of sub-inspectors at Pakistan Rangers Academy was welcomed by Dr Ali Imam Syed, adjutant training/head of the medical wing. The delegates witnessed the ongoing specialised training activities there.

Provincial Monitoring Cell Head Naeem Murtaza briefed the delegation about the 24/7 working of the cell established to ensure uniform standards of service in all districts of Punjab. Emergency Services Academy Registrar Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid on behalf of the Rescue Punjab DG briefed the delegation about the Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan and the reasons behind the success of Rescue 1122, which was launched as a pilot project from Lahore with 14 ambulances, six rescue stations and 200 rescuers.

Major Khalid on behalf of the delegation appreciated the services of Founder Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team to provide a sense of safety to citizens.