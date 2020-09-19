Man held for raping, blackmailing woman

GUJRANWALA: Police on Friday arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in raping and blackmailing a woman at Wazirabad.

The woman in her application to the police alleged that accused Asif raped her on gun point and made her objectionable pictures.

Later, the woman added, the accused allegedly started blackmailing her and raped her several times saying that if she did not meet him, he would upload her pictures on social media.

The woman alleged that accused Asif had also snatched Rs 40,000 from her by blackmailing her. Sadar Wazirabad police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

18 HOUSING SOCIETIES

DECLARED AS ILLEGAL: The Gujranwala Development Authority on Friday declared18 housing societies as illegal.

The GDA also informed the district administration to stop registration and transfer of the properties situated in the societies.

Gujranwala Development Authority DG Maqbool Ahmed wrote to the DC and informed that these housing societies, including Taj Garden, Allama Iqbal Town, Ajwa City and Green Valley, had not fulfilled the legal requirements for approval from the GDA. He told that the owners of the societies had been issued notices from the GDA Office but they did not response.

THREE HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday arrested three accused, including a proclaimed offender, for corruption. The ACE conducted a raid and arrested union council secretary Zulfiqar and naib qasid Shahzad red-handed when they were taking bribe from a citizen. The ACE also arrested proclaimed offender Zeeshan who was involved in tampering with the official record.