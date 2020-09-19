Verdicts on Zardari’s petitions postponed till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday postponed its verdicts till September 23 on petitions of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking dismissal of supplementary references pertaining to mega money laundering, Thatha Water Supply and Park Lane Company.Accountability Court-II Judge Azam Khan on Thursday had reserved judgment on petitions of Asif Zardari after listening arguments from both sides. On Friday, the court postponed the announcement of its decisions till September 23.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court-I adjourned hearing on corruption reference against the PPP Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to corruption in Lok Virsa funds. The hearing of the case was adjourned till October 19 due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.