Lahore motorway rape: Authorities issue 4 photos of prime suspect

LAHORE: The police on Friday warned citizens and law-enforcement personnel to be wary of the prime suspect still at large in the motorway gang-rape case, who they said may change appearance in an attempt to hide his identity.

As security agencies ramp up search efforts, widen the scope of the investigation and put technology to apprehend the suspect, authorities have circulated various possible appearances that Abid may have to avoid being caught. These images have been sent out via WhatsApp and plastered across police stations so that if anyone spots someone bearing resemblance to any of the photos, he may easily inform authorities.

Among the four photos distributed, one shows Abid with his original face and hairstyle, a second one with a bald head and moustache, another where he is clean-shaven with a bald head, and the last with a French beard. In all four, his primary features have not been altered.

To date, authorities have taken four men into custody, of whom one has confessed to involvement in the horrific crime. The four include Waqarul Hassan Shah, his brother-in-law Abbas, Shafqat Ali and Bala Mistri. Of these, Waqar and Abbas are no longer suspects and Shafqat confessed to the gang-rape, according to the police.