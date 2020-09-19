Citizens to be charged for waste management

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Wate Management Company (FWMC)has decided to charge citizens for waste management services.
The company will collect from citizens from Rs 50 to Rs 400 per month in the form of bills.
The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Punjab government. The company needs Rs 80 million a month for cleaning and garbage collection but its revenue is zero.