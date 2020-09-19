US hopes more Islamic countries will establish diplomatic ties with Israel

DUBAI: The US State Department has wished not only Arab countries but other Islamic countries would also establish diplomatic relations with Israel and expressed its willingness to extend full cooperation for peace in Middle East.

Speaking to The News, Urdu spokesperson for the State Department, Zed Tarar said the “Abrahamic Accord” has laid down the new foundation of peace in the region.

“It is the beginning of a new era”, Zed Tarar believed.

“After 25 years, the region is witnessing new peace agreements,” he said, and added that other countries would also initiate dialogue with Israel.

Responding to a question on Pakistan's diplomatic relations with Israel and US interest in this regard, the spokesperson said the peace agreement was not made in a view of any specific country, but the US government wants all countries to start diplomatic relations with Israel.

To a question about the Palestinian conflict, Tarar said diplomatic relations with Israel are a separate issue while the Palestinian issue is completely a different matter. He categorically stated that issues could only be resolved through dialogue. “The dialogue and negotiations could bring fruitful results,” he added.

Explaining the positive outcome of the Abrahamic Accord among the UAE, Bahrain and Israel, Tarar noted that Palestinians can now offer prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the opening of airspaces would be remunerative for the region.