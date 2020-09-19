Punjab local govt elections: ECP delays delimitation of constituencies for 15 days

ISLAMABAD: Accepting the Punjab government’s request, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday delayed the publication of initial delimitation of constituencies for 15 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired an important meeting on the Punjab Local Government elections here. ECP members, secretary local government, secretary law, additional advocate general, secretary ECP, Election Commissioner Punjab and other officials attended the meeting.

The secretary ECP informed the meeting about progress in the delimitation of constituencies for the local government elections in Punjab. The meeting was informed about completion of process in naming the Punjab Village, Panchayat and Neighborhood Councils in consultation with focal persons/deputy commissioners and publication of initial delimitation by the Election Commission on September 18. All arrangements for publication are complete. The Election Commission is fully prepared for publication of preliminary constituencies’ delimitation.

However, secretary Local Government Punjab requested the ECP to legally approve the naming of Village, Panchayat and Neighborhood Councils with the approval of the cabinet.